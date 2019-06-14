Clear

Crews battle fire Friday evening in West Terre Haute

A fire happened Friday evening in West Terre Haute.

happening happening now... crews in west terre haute are currently on the scene of a fire. it's taking place at a building on paris avenue in west terre haute. we're giving you a live look at the scene right now. we're still working to learn more information. but our crews on the scene say there's a sign outside the building for the "quality council of indiana." at 5... we showed you the intense flames coming from the roof. right now we're still working to determine if anyone has been hurt. news 10
