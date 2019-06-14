Clear

Sign-ups underway for Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day is July 20th

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Sign-ups underway for Lemonade Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"in january of next year". a simple glass of lemonade.. can quench more than just your thirst. it can teach a young child how to run their own business! this year.. "lemonade day" is july 20th. you're looking at video here from last year. here's what you need to do "right now" to get involved for this year's special day. all budding entrepreneurs must get signed-up! "the annual event" is aimed at teaching kids how to properly come up with a business plan, work for the money they earn, and even donate to a worthy cause. ////// //////// "as a bank and as a local bank, we fully believe in that and being able to give people tools to use in their life and we think this is just a really good program and we're really proud to be able to help sponsor this." "i'm just excited to meet more people and to get involved with our community." /////// "reese" will be set-up "at the terre haute children's museum" "on july 20th" from "10"-until-"2". and she let us in "on a little secret". her theme this year is "out of this world" and "environment lly friendly"!
