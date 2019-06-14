Clear

Wind Direction

Storm Team 10 sometimes say the wind is out of a specific direction, so what exactly does that mean?

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

has the wind has sure taken center stage over the last couple days. storm team 10's chris piper is live in terre haute. he's here to explain what we mean when we tell you a specific wind direction. kevin here in downtown terre haute, things are still breezy today. if you were out and about yesterday though, it was extremely windy. when it comes to wind, the directions can get a little confusing. for example, when we tell you the wind is out of the north west, what direction is that? if we say the wind is out of the north west, that means the wind is traveling from the north west. yes, the wind is moving from the north west, and toward the south east in this case, but we'll always tell you where the wind is coming from. now there's another factor that determines wind direction. high and low pressure. coming up on news 10 at six, i'll tell you how the wind direction may be different with high and low pressure. reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. news 10 first at five will be right back. ////////
