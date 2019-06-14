Clear

New group hopes to focus on '46 Corridor' development

A new group being led through the Terre Haute Regional Airport aims to boost more growth on the city's east side.

inch possible. "terre haute leaders say" we have a huge opportunity for growth on the city's eastside. they're especially talking about what's called "the 46 corridor". "news 10" spoke with "rachel leslie" today. she's president of the board of directors "for the terre haute regional airport". "leslie says".. city, county, airport, and higher education leaders "need to work together" to develop a special board.. to properly "sell" the 46 corridor to new business. she's hoping "open communication among leaders" will help them reach their goal. /////// ///// "...it's about creating a marketing plan collaboratively that creates a proactive approach in how we want the 46 corridor to look in the next 3...5..10 years. if we want it to be the next big hot spot in our community which we're already identifying as that potential..what do we want it to look like? ." ///// "leslie "leslie says".. "the 46 corridor" already has great assets like: "the rose ventures tech park", "the 181st
