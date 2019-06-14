Clear

Friday Night: Overnight showers developing. Low: 63°

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 80°

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Night: Overnight showers developing. Low: 63°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 61. south wind 9 to 14 mph. chance of precipitation is 30%. saturday a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. high near 74. south southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. saturday night showers and thunderstorms likely. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. southwest wind 6 to 14 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

