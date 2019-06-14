Clear

Robinson Hospital for Animals will close at the end of June

The clinic's corporate owners have announced they will shut down the clinic.

"pet owners in crawford county" are soon going to have to look "outside the county" when seeking care for their pets. that's as "the lone vet clinic" is being forced to shut its doors. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. why the clinic's closing.. and how this move will affect many residents. ////// < "for years the robinson hospital for animals has been the place where residents here in crawford county would bring their animals. from cats and dogs to larger animals like horses. however starting on june 30th that all ends." robinson hospital for animals will close its doors at the end of the month. according to hospital manager megan rollins this decision was made by the vet's corporate owners. while the clinic has been in robinson for years...it was purchased by national veterinary associates in 2010. n-v-a purchased the clinic as the hospital's founder...doctor john trimble...began to have failing health. rollins says she and her co-workers were made aware of the closure just a month ago. the clinic provides services for small and large animals in the area. it also provides emergency services for animals. with the closure of this clinic...those with emergencies will have to travel out of the county to get treatment. "some of us started here in high school. so it has literally been a start of a lifetime here. and we thought it would always be here, we thought we would always be here. so it was very devastating to us." "i had the chance to speak with a dog breeder here in crawford county. at the top of the hour i'll have what this closure means for her business. in crawford county, gary brian news 10." >
