Clear

Normal Aging vs Non-Normal Aging

What does dementia look like? RSVP to the seminar by calling 812-238-1555

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 3:17 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Normal Aging vs Non-Normal Aging

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 3 < what does dementia look like? - rsvp to the normal aging vs. non-normal aging seminar by calling -238-1555. this event is limited to 25 attendees and will be hosted by robin heng, rn, at the vigo county library on wednesday, june 19th, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. signature healthcare is sponsoring this event. dementia is on the rise. 5.8 million suffer from it. someone is diagnosed every 65 seconds in the u.s. numbers should triple by 2050. signature wants to educate caregivers and support. why is my loved one doing things they've never done before? the event is < what does dementia look like? - rsvp to the normal aging vs. non-normal aging seminar by calling -238-1555. this event is limited to 25 attendees and will be hosted by robin heng, rn, at the vigo county library on wednesday, june 19th, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. signature healthcare is sponsoring this event. dementia is on the rise. 5.8 million suffer from it. someone is diagnosed every 65 seconds in the u.s. numbers should triple by 2050. signature wants to educate caregivers and support. why is my loved one doing things they've never done before? the event is free. > < what does dementia look like? - rsvp to the normal aging vs. non-normal aging seminar by calling -238-1555. this event is limited to 25 attendees and will be hosted by robin heng, rn, at the vigo county library on wednesday, june 19th, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. signature healthcare is sponsoring this event. dementia is on the rise. 5.8 million suffer from it. someone is diagnosed every 65 seconds in the u.s. numbers should triple by 2050. signature wants to educate caregivers and support. why is my loved one doing things they've
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny and windy again; showers and storms for the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Normal Aging vs Non-Normal Aging

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Local man hopes to surprise wife with lottery winnings

Image

Learning about different styles of art

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival in Terre Haute

Image

Top Guns in Terre Haute holds safety classes

Image

One injured in Parke County Crash

Image

'I sleep better knowing that she's protected,' A local mother tries to involve surrounding counties

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny and nice. Still windy. High: 78°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.