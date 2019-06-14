Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll see a few more clouds for the afternoon, windy and highs in the mid 70s. becoming cloudy tonight, a low at 60 with showers developing overnight. very light showers possible during the day tomorrow, highs for your saturday at 82. heavier rain tomorrow night, showers and storms likely on sunday. we'll see a few more clouds for the afternoon, windy and highs in the mid 70s. becoming cloudy tonight, a low at 60 with showers developing overnight. very light showers possible during the day tomorrow, highs for your saturday at 82. heavier rain tomorrow night, showers and storms likely on sunday. encouraging news when it comes to prostate cancer... but when it comes to exercise... new federal data shows we'll see a few more clouds for the afternoon, windy and highs in the mid 70s. becoming cloudy tonight, a low at 60 with showers developing overnight. very light showers possible during the day tomorrow, highs for your saturday at 82. heavier rain tomorrow night, showers and storms likely on sunday. we'll see a few more clouds for the afternoon, windy and highs in the mid 70s. becoming cloudy tonight, a low at 60 with showers developing overnight. very light showers possible during the day tomorrow, highs for your saturday at 82. heavier rain tomorrow night, showers and storms likely on sunday. we'll see a few more clouds for the afternoon, windy and highs in the mid 70s. becoming cloudy tonight, a low at 60 with showers developing overnight. very light showers possible during the day tomorrow, highs for your saturday at 82. heavier rain tomorrow night, showers and storms likely on sunday. we'll see a few more clouds for the afternoon, windy and highs