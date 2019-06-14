Friday Afternoon Weather

Clear

we'll see a few more clouds for the afternoon, windy and highs in the mid 70s. becoming cloudy tonight, a low at 60 with showers developing overnight. very light showers possible during the day tomorrow, highs for your saturday at 82. heavier rain tomorrow night, showers and storms likely on sunday.
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny and windy again; showers and storms for the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

