Speech to Text for Local man hopes to surprise wife with lottery winnings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a gallon. a retired terre haute man is hoping to surpise his wife with an 85-thousand dollar check! "richard h." recently bought a winning" cash 5" lottery ticket! according to hoosier lottery.. he bought the ticket at baesler's market in terre haute last week. richard says he plans to take his wife to a nice dinner and surprise her with the check. he says he hopes to use he says he hopes to use the money to take her on a trip to italy. in case you're wondering...the odds of winning the top jackpot in "cash 5"