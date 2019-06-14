Speech to Text for Learning about different styles of art

oneday event. people in marshall, illinois are learning more about the styles of art in the illinois community.. that's through a library membership program... "the friends of the library" brought in "larkfield glass" it's a glass blowing business in paris, illinois. members of the program say it's inspiring people in the community. they did a demonstration on how they make the glass today.. it was all funded by the friends of the library membership program. " so we feel like this is an extension of our community. and art in a different way. and its important because the friends rely on these membership fees to help support the library." last year the friends of the library helped to buy furniture and electrical upgrades.. along with library programs.. and the 23rd marhsall walldog mural. for more information on how you can become a friend of the library..