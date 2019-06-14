Speech to Text for Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival in Terre Haute

a cool day in downtown terre haute made for the perfect day for some sweet fun.. "and your love got me spinning" today was the 31st annual strawberry festival in downtown terre haute.. the first congregational church hosts the event every year. it began as a way to fund the christian education program.. but it's grown into much more. "well its important i think to bring not only the church together but the community together. one of the great things today is that there are people here from a lot of different organizations who come out here and help volunteer and help pull this off. " help pull this off. " this is downtown terre haute's largest