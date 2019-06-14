Clear

Top Guns in Terre Haute holds safety classes

The Storm Team's own Eric Stidman helped teach kids all about weather Thursday night.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:28 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:28 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Top Guns in Terre Haute holds safety classes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their records cleared. a local business is doing what it can to help keep your kids safe.. in all aspects of life. "top guns" in terre haute has been working all week to reinforce safety. they held several safety classes. everything from guns.. to fire.. to weather... tonight..the stormteam's own eric stidman helped teach these kids all about weather.. organizers say it's a fun way to help get kids involved and bring awareness to important issues. there is one more class tomorrow night. its open to kids ages
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and windy again; showers and storms for the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local man hopes to surprise wife with lottery winnings

Image

Learning about different styles of art

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival in Terre Haute

Image

Top Guns in Terre Haute holds safety classes

Image

One injured in Parke County Crash

Image

'I sleep better knowing that she's protected,' A local mother tries to involve surrounding counties

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny and nice. Still windy. High: 78°

Image

More jobs could be coming to the city

Image

Thursday night: Clear and cool with a chilly NW breeze. Low: 48°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.