All You Need to Know for Friday

a traffic alert - lane restrictions are expected to be removed today. it's part of a bridge project in southern vigo county. crews are working on a portion of state road 6-41 over honey creek. the project should be done by the end of august.

it was an emotional day in court. that's as the teen accused of causing a deadly crash accepted a plea deal. police say 16-year-old bryce switzer-couthen is responsible for killing 17-year-old jenna perrelle on valentine's day. under a plea agreement the teen pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness. he'll spend 300 days in the indiana department of corrections. that's followed by probation until he's 19. his driver's license will also be suspended for four years. the vigo county prosecutor's office say the perrelle family agreed with these terms. they did not want to see the case be moved to adult court and experience a trial.

keeping all kids safe has become a local mom's mission.. that's after her daughter, who lives with autism, wandered off alone. Now she’s an advocate for "project lifesaver", and she's encouraging other parents to get involved. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now live in brazil this morning. she explains the latest developments in this project. alia.. the project is no stranger to the wabash valley. and the next place you might see it is right here in brazil. it's a search and rescue program that's dedicated to bringing loved ones home. those who are involved with the program wear a "bracelet" on your wrist. the device sends out signals...that allows first responders to track your location. it's designed for non-verbal children. i spoke with erin withers who's in favor of the project. she has two children with disabilities. she says it's something that makes her feel at ease knowing her kids can be found if something were to happen... and it's something all surrounding counties should have. withers made it her mission to make this project apart of vigo county. Now she's well on her way to getting it in clay county. she says you can expect to see those braceletes here in the fall. reporting live in brazil, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.

a new business could bring even more jobs to terre haute! the terre haute city council approved a 10-year tax abatement on pyrolyx’s newest facility. the company also had to get approval from the council for bonds they're getting to build their second facility. pyrolyx only needed the city to show commitment from the community so they could get the bonds.

plans continue to move forward on a convention center for downtown terre haute. the capital improvement board met to open bids for construction. the c-i-b oversees the facility. nearly 40 vendors bid on every aspect of construction. they included ground work, carpet and drywall. the construction management company for the project is garmong. it'll now calculate those bids and look for the best price.

the vigo county school corporation will hold a community meeting on monday. it's an opportunity to hear from the public. that's as the corporation tries to move forward in dealing with its budget shortfall. other community meetings are planned for june 24th as well as july 8th and 22nd.

today is world blood donor day. indiana blood center leaders at the center say they usually see a drop in donations during the summer. you can donate if you're 17 or older and in good health. all you need is a valid photo i-d-. you can schedule an appointment or walk in. donations usually take around an hour. indiana blood center is on south 3rd street in terre haute.

the toronto raptors are n-b-a- champions for the first time in franchise history. they secured the title with a 114-to-110 win over the golden state warriors. that's in game 6 of the 20-19 nba finals with toronto taking the series 4-2. this is the first time a team outside the u-s-has clinched the championship.

we'll get another sunny day today - it'll be warmer, but the wind will be a factor again, with gusts around 25 miles per hour. highs today at 76. becoming cloudy tonight, a low at 60 with showers developing overnight. very light showers possible during the day tomorrow, highs for your saturday at 82. heavier rain tomorrow night, showers and storms likely on sunday.