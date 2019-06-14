Speech to Text for More jobs could be coming to the city

good economic news for you tonight! the city council approved a new company to come to terre haute.. bringing with it new jobs. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch.. the company pyrolyx has picked terre haute for a second plant. tonight the city council approved all the ordinances for pyrolyx to continue. news 10s sarah lehman was at the terre haute city council meeting tonight.. she joins us now live with more. patrece...rondrell... tonight the company pyrolyx was approved for a 10 year tax abatement for an expansion to their plant. this is where the new company pyrolyx will be when it opens. the company is going to bring a handful of new jobs to the area. pyrolyx is a company that takes old tires... breaks them down into carbon black... and makes them into new tires. it's the first closed recylcing loop for carbon black. tonight the council did two things for the company... one they approved a tax abatement on their newer facility they also had to get approval from the council for bonds they're getting for their second facility. the city has no liability over those bonds -- they are all through the company. pyrolyx only needed the city to show commitment from the community so they could get the bonds. when they move forward with the expansion they will be providing over 100 jobs to people in the area. thomas redd manager of pyrolyx usa indiana llc says they hope to have 63 jobs filled by the end of september. "we're really pleased they pyrolyx is a compnay that see's terre haute as a place to grow so tonight we took a couple action that will hopefully help them with some of that growth and in the process help our community grow. /// well we're looking to expand in terre haute we found it's a great place to do business." the company is currently looking for it's headquarters in the united states. they aren't sure where those headquarters will go -- but redd says terre haute is on the short list of places they're looking at since they are growing as a company here. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. earlier today we