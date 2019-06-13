Speech to Text for Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Clark Cottom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by the end of the week. one wabash valley law enforcement officer received a big honor. sullivan county sheriff clark cottom is this month's "honoring the badge" recipient. every month we celebrate law enforcement officers who go above and beyond. cottom has been protecting his community for more than 30 years. he spent 20 of those years at the vigo county sheriff's office. cottom became the