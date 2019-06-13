Speech to Text for Friday is World Blood Donor Day

you have the chance to make a life saving contribution. tomorrow is "world blood donor day". the indiana blood center could certainly use your help. leaders at the center say they usually see a "drop" in donations during the summer months. you can donate if you're 17 or older and in good health. all you need is a valid photo i.d. you can schedule an appointment or walk in. donations usually take around an hour. indiana blood center is located on south 3rd street in terre