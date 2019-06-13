Speech to Text for VCSC Community Meetings Announced

have the latest on news 10 nightwatch. news 10 has learned new details on plans to hold a set of school corporation community meetings in vigo county. tonight leaders officially released those dates. they will take place on the 17th and 24th in june. school leaders will hold two more meetings in july. they are on the 8th and the 22nd. these meetings come after vigo county school corporation leaders spoke on the district's budget shortfall. they hope to get the public's