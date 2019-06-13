Speech to Text for Driver in Perrelle case accepts his fate, but is the punishment enough?

emotion flowed in and out of the vigo county courthouse today as a driver in a deadly crash entered a plea agreement... good evening and thanks for joining us... today, a judge accepted a plea agreement for 16-year-old bryce switzer- . he was driving the car that crashed and killed terre haute south high school student jenna perelle. in court today.. the young man said he was sorry. switzer- pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.. and criminal recklessness. under the agreement... he will serve 300 days with the indiana department of correction. that's in addition to probabation until age 19... and losing his license for four years. news 10's richard solomon explains what the prosecutor's office would like to see happen in future cases like this... < just a few months ago... jenna perrelle lost her life after the car she was in crashed here. 16 year old bryce switzer- was driving... and lost control. prosecutor terry modesitt says in his role...he would've liked to have seen harsher punishment. switzer- wasn't charged as an adult... but if he were-- the highest sentence for reckless homicide is 6 years. modesitt wants reckless homicide to be considered a higher felony. this would allow prosecutors to fight for longer sentences. modesitt told news 10 he's worked with lawmakers and other prosecutors to lobby for this change. "give the legal system the judges more discretion as far as there's more of a high end to these kind of offenses to where a life is taken because obviously you can't bring the life back so we feel like the penalty overall as prosecutors is ininsufficient" modesitt says regardless of age...the law will hold people accountable. he hoping tougher penalties will make people to think before they act. back to you. > > the prosecutor initially filed to waive switzer couthen to adult court... but there were time constraints to move the case forward. modesitt also said the victim's family didn't