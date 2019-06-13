All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers - today and tomorrow - crews will be milling and paving poplar street. that's from brown to fruitridge avenue. crews will provide access to homeowners in that area.

///

a lengthy investigation ended in a local man's arrest for voyeurism. Fifty year-old norman parnell is facing three counts of voyeurism. it stems from an incident at parnell studios. in april a customer told police a cell phone took video of her in tanning room vent. police conducted a forensic download of parnell's cell phone to identify all possible victims. according to court documents two videos and multiple screen shots were recovered.

////

two people are dead after a head-on crash in knox county. it happened around 4:30 yesterday afternoon on state road 1-59 north of bicknell. police say john buck and his wife rita, both of freelandville, died in that crash.. joshua roark was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. police say he drove head-on into buck's vehicle for an unknown reason.

v ///

local teacher and state representative tonya paff says she's not surprised by the current state of the vigo county school corporation. the district is currently living with an $8 million deficit. leaders hope a referendum will help eliminate some of its financial burden. pfaff says this was bound to happen. as a teacher she's seen many students leave. she says.the lack of pay could be related to a teacher shortage.

///

work continues today to demolish a former body shop in sullivan. "jerry's body shop" was condemned by the city earlier this year. another portion of the bulding collapsed last week. it caused the city to call for an emergency demolition. not only are residents worried about falling bricks... they believe chemicals were inside during the demolition. However mayor clint lamb says the city has taken care of the issue.

///

illinois governor j-b- pritzker has signed a bill placing further protections on abortions in the state. the law says abortion is a fundamental right for women.. it rescinds decades old regulations on abortion that judges previously suspended. it also requires coverage for abortions, contraception, and related medical care.

///

the st. louis blues hockey team won the n-h-l-'s stanley cup last night. it's the team's first championship in its 52-year existence. they beat the boston bruins 4-to-1 in game seven of the finals. back in January halfway through the season the blues were dead last in the standing before a historic comeback. the last time the blues were in the finals was nearly half a century ago. that's when they were swept by the boston bruins!

///

the long awaited strawberry fest will begin in just a few short hours! it's one of the largest downtown events in terre haute. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she's live to show us what goes on behind the scenes. alia.. from strawberry ice cream to biscuits there will be no shortage of yummy treats here later on today. you even mentioned this morning me not returning back to the station without some of this delicious food! but all of this doesn't happen overnight.. so what's it like prior to all the fun? it all starts with a meeting months in advance. that's where volunteers come together to discuss how the event will run. then the pounds of strawberries and gallons of ice cream are ordered... and the food starts being made. there are even pre-orders because it's that good. it's all done by volunteers. they sign up every year and the numbers only continue to grow. and they show up as early as 7 am to make it happen! one of the volunteers i spoke with is patty eaton. the event is a tradition for her. after 18 years she just keeps coming back to sell more berries. they are always in need of volunteers. if you'd like to sign up for next year’s event we will leave a link on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.

////

clouds will clear out of the sky today and we'll wind up mostly sunny around the lunch hour. it will be windy though, with gusts near 30 miles per hour. highs today will only get into the mid 60s. then, clear and cool tonight a low at 49. mid 70s and sunshine for your friday. then rain chances show back up for the weekend.