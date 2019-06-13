Clear

Morning showers possible, then windy and very cool with some afternoon sunshine. High: 68°

A cold front is exiting the area. For the most part, the front was starved of good moisture so it did not kick out a whole bunch of rain.

Thursday: Morning showers possible, then windy and very cool with some afternoon sunshine. High: 68°

Thursday night: Clear and cool with a chilly NW breeze. Low: 48°

Friday: Sunny and nice. Still windy. High: 76°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front is exiting the area. For the most part, the front was starved of good moisture so it did not kick out a whole bunch of rain. That's the good news. Here's more good news: high pressure is moving in again. That means we will have continued sunshine for our Thursday and Friday. However, the front is still keeping the weather stirred up. Expect gusty wind now through Friday night. In classic fashion, rain chances return for the weekend and Sunday has the potential to become stormy.

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Morning showers possible, then windy and very cool with some afternoon sunshine. High: 68°

