Terre Haute Rex

Rex rally to Lafayette

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

the terre haute rex entered the night tied for third place in the east division, just a game back of the two teams in first in lafayette and champion city.... the rex with a chance to make up some ground tonight as they hosted lafayette... rex trailed two-nothing when they came to bat in the bottom of the first...brendan sher gets the rex offense going with an rbi triple...the good guys are on the scoreboard... carter bridge up next....he gets ahold of one....that's staying in the park....but the deep sac fly to the warning track in right brings in another rex run to tie the game at two... former northview star braydon tucker got the start on the mound tonight for the rex... the iu pitcher ends the third with the strike out... third inning...aj fritz with one of his three hits in the game for the rex one hops the wall in center for a double.....rex down four-three... later in the inning....austin why-ler up....he hits one up the middle that lafayette can't field, everyone is safe....that plates another rex run to tie the game at four.... the rex once again rally late to win again,
