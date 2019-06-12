Clear

Lincoln Hale

Linton star offered by Indiana State

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Lincoln Hale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was only a matter of time before linton star basketball player lincoln hale would get a division one offer... today the sycamores offered the miners junior to be...it's hale's first d1 offer... this past season hale was key in helping guide linton the 2a state finals and a state runner-up finish.... during his sophomore campaign hale averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assist a game... besides his offer from indiana state...hale is receiving d1 interest from new orleans, toledo, ball state, central michigan and evansville former
