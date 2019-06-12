Speech to Text for Lincoln Hale

it was only a matter of time before linton star basketball player lincoln hale would get a division one offer... today the sycamores offered the miners junior to be...it's hale's first d1 offer... this past season hale was key in helping guide linton the 2a state finals and a state runner-up finish.... during his sophomore campaign hale averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assist a game... besides his offer from indiana state...hale is receiving d1 interest from new orleans, toledo, ball state, central michigan and evansville former