Speech to Text for Terre Haute group hosted Alzheimer's Walk Kick Off

people 5 point 7 5 point 7 million people in america are living with alzheimer's right now.. and that number is expected to increase to 14 million by next year! that's why people in terre haute are gearing up to walk for the cause... tonight the terre haute group hosted a sponsoring kick-off event.. it was in hopes of getting more people involved in the walk. [take sot outcue: the wabash valley at: 29:54 to: 30:12 duration:0:18] "events like this are very important because many people in the community are touched by alzheimers in some way. their family, their friends, people down the street neighbors and such, so it's a condition that does affect many people in the wabash valley." the walk is september 14th in terre haute. you still have time to get involved! we've linked