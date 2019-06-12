Speech to Text for Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a low around 53. west wind 7 to 10 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday a 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 50. northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light in the evening. winds could gust as high as 21 mph.