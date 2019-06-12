Speech to Text for Greene County man behind bars facing criminal recklessness charges.

a greene county man is behind bars tonight facing criminal recklessness charges... deputies arrested this man.. john zehr . it stems back to an incident that happened yesterday evening at a home in montgomery, indiana. deputies say they received a call about a man threating to harm himself.. and his family.. they were told he had a gun.. and a shot had been fired. the road around the home was closed off. and some familes were evacuated for safety reasons during negotiations.. deputies arrested zehr, without incident.