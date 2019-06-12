Clear

Names released in Knox County Crash

Law enforcement say two people died, and a third is seriously injured after a crash in Knox County Wednesday evening.

since the bill's passing. we have new information on a deadly crash out of knox county... police have released the names of those involved... the accident happened around 4:30 this evening on state road 1-59.... north of bicknell.. police say john buck and his wife rita... both of freelandville died in that crash.. joshua roark.. was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. police say he drove head-on into buck's vehicle for unknown reasons. the road was closed for about three hours while crews worked
