Speech to Text for Names released in Knox County Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

since the bill's passing. we have new information on a deadly crash out of knox county... police have released the names of those involved... the accident happened around 4:30 this evening on state road 1-59.... north of bicknell.. police say john buck and his wife rita... both of freelandville died in that crash.. joshua roark.. was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. police say he drove head-on into buck's vehicle for unknown reasons. the road was closed for about three hours while crews worked