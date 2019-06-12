Speech to Text for 1 suspect arrested in animal abuse investigation at Fair Oaks Farms

"new video" is released today "by an animal advocacy group" showing workers "reportedly abusing animals" at an indiana dairy farm. "animal recovery mission says".. "the video" was taken between february and april of this year "at fair oaks farms". "the undercover video".. shows animals being "punched", "kicked", and "mistreated". /////// ///// "it should no longer be a secret that the dairy industry is one of the cruelest industries on earth." ////// "fair oaks farms says".. "4"-employees have been fired "due to the undercover investigation". "today".. "3"-of those former employees have been charged "with animal cruelty". "fair oaks farms" is the flagship farm "for fairlife".. national brand "of higher protein", "higher calcium", an "lower