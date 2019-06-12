Clear

State Rep.& Teacher Tonya Pfaff isn't surprised about what happened but expects to move forward

Tonya Pfaff says this situation with the school corporation was bound to happen. She believes that a referendum will help raise awareness of multiple issues that caused this financial hole.

the crash". "the vigo county school corporation" is hoping "a referendum" will bring them out "of a financial hole". but "local teacher" and "state representative" "tonya pfaff" is saying.. "this was bound to happen". news 10's "richard solomon".. spoke "with pfaff" this afternoon "on the current state of the corporation". she shares "her perspective" of what's happening as a teacher. //////// susie... tonya pfaff told me she's not surprised this has happened. she thinks part of the overall problem is lawmakers "not" giving the schools the money they need. she gave her thoughts as a teacher and state representative . pfaff agreed with a lot of the points the superindentent brought up this week. in the classroom...she's seen a decline in students. she says some of the resources aren't up to par..like outdated buildings for example. pfaff attributes the lack of pay to the school corporations teacher shortage. these are all issues she says needs to be addressed quickly. she hopes the situation is a wake up call for legislators. but in order for it to work...your voice is required. she says educators need help getting paid. ///// ////// "the people should have a voice in all decisions. and this gives our community a chance to say you know what education is important and they really need to be behind this /// free up some money so that we can give teachers a salary raise for example or bus drivers or cafeteria workers because it comes down to money " //////// coming up for you at 6 we'll hear more from pfaff and where she believes the money should be going. back to you
