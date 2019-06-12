Speech to Text for Local residents concerned demolition site is an "environmental hazard"

and "charles white-sides". "some sullivan, indiana residents" have safety concerns.. after crews execute "an emergency demolition". you may remember last week.. "news 10" told you about the demolition of "jerry's body shop". now.. not only are locals worried about "falling bricks". some are concerned that the area is "an environmental hazard". news 10's "jada huddlestun".. joins us now.. with more.. on the growing concern "for safety". //////// crews are in the process of removing what's left of the building. the body shop is located on east washington street in sullivan. it was condemned by the city earlier this year. part of the building's facade collapsed last october. now.. another portion of the building has begun to crumble. that's why the city had to order an emergency demolition.. for public safety. i spoke with the owner of the body shop.. and a concerned citizen today. they share their concerns about what was inside the buidling as crews began to tear it down. ////// "there was atleast 50 to 60 cans of paint and one five gallon of thinner. yeah they were in sealed containers before the buidling was torn down. when the building was torn down, they're not in sealed containers anymore. they mix. they absorb into the bricks. absorb into the wood and everything. they're going to the landfill." //////// coming up at the top of the hour.. we'll hear from mayor clint lamb and what steps the city has taken to make sure