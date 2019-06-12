Speech to Text for Work begins on Pantheon Theatre

to learn more. the "pantheon theatre" has sat vacant for years in downtown vincennes. after a push to revitalize the historic landmark... work has finally begun. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains. < "the pantheon theatre was opened for business in 1920. now almost one hundred years later work has begun to bring this theatre back to life." inside of the pantheon is much different from opening night. the stage where local legend red skelton cut his chops is now worn down by time. theatre hall is now only illuminated by temporary construction lighting. but workers from wolfe construction are doing their best to change that. when it's complete.. the pantheon will be known as the pantheon education center. the lower floor will contain a working space. the balcony will be replaced with office areas. while the theatre is transforming...the historic stage will remain intact. i spoke with nichole like.. the executive director for the pantheon education center. she says she's glad to see the work finally begin. "it's just extremely hopeful. it really is a little surreal actually the first time i walked in here, when you saw the cranes and the guys starting to get to work."