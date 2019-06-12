Clear

Ambulance service adds new location with goal of speeding up response times

Trans-Care Ambulance service in Vigo County has added a new location in partnership with a fire department.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:09 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

by june 14th. local first responders made a decision that could improve response times for people in vigo county. trans-care ambulance service in vigo county is adding a new location. the service is moving into station 42 of the sugar creek fire department. that's near st.marys on arms place. this will be the 3rd firehouse transcare has partnered with in the area. leaders say they hope the decision will improve the coverage area and
Ambulance service adds new location with goal of speeding up response times

