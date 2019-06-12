Clear

Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett hopes the community realizes while there are several projects underway in Terre Haute and Vigo County, a new effort needs support.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:06 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they need. back to you. problems at the vigo county school corporation and talks of a referendum have many people wondering how this will impact them financially. already we have several projects going on in terre haute and vigo county. they include a new vigo county jail. plans for a new terre haute police department. renovations at vigo county's three high schools. and a new convention center. tonight...news 10 spoke with terre haute mayor duke bennett. this is what he had to say. "taxes have already gone up for the jail. that's set and ready to go.the convention center is set with the food and beverage tax. these property taxes are where the change is going to be. if you own a piece of property your taxes are going to go up but its going to the school corporation. and we need a good school corporation." mayor bennett also noted that it does seem odd we have two referendums that could go on the ballot in november. the other referendum concerns bringing a casino to terre haute. bennett stresses taxpayers will "not" be financially impacted
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered Showers, Maybe Thunder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Rep.& Teacher Tonya Pfaff isn't surprised about what happened but expects to move forward

Image

Local residents concerned demolition site is an "environmental hazard"

Image

Two people dead, another airlifted after crash in Knox County

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Work begins on Pantheon Theatre

Image

Ambulance service adds new location with goal of speeding up response times

Image

Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

Image

Court denies sentence appeal for man in deadly neglect case

Image

Why Cold Fronts Bring Rain

Image

Man arrested after investigation into reported camera in vent of tanning salon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp