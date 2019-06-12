Speech to Text for Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

they need. back to you. problems at the vigo county school corporation and talks of a referendum have many people wondering how this will impact them financially. already we have several projects going on in terre haute and vigo county. they include a new vigo county jail. plans for a new terre haute police department. renovations at vigo county's three high schools. and a new convention center. tonight...news 10 spoke with terre haute mayor duke bennett. this is what he had to say. "taxes have already gone up for the jail. that's set and ready to go.the convention center is set with the food and beverage tax. these property taxes are where the change is going to be. if you own a piece of property your taxes are going to go up but its going to the school corporation. and we need a good school corporation." mayor bennett also noted that it does seem odd we have two referendums that could go on the ballot in november. the other referendum concerns bringing a casino to terre haute. bennett stresses taxpayers will "not" be financially impacted