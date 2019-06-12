Clear

Court denies sentence appeal for man in deadly neglect case

The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied an appeal for Hubert Kraemer.

posted bond. tonight...we've learned new details on a man who pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent. we now know...the indiana court of appeals "denied" an appeal for "hubert kraemer". a judge sentenced kraemer to 12 years in prison. four of those years would be served on formal probation. kraemer pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in connection to the death of nine-year-old cameron hoopingarner. he weighed less than 15 pounds when he died in 20-17. kraemer argued his sentence was inappropriate for the crime and his character. a judge said he failed to make his
