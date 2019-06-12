Speech to Text for Why Cold Fronts Bring Rain

up while we're on the subject on the subject of rain, cris piper is out live at fairbanks park. he's here to talk about whether or not this will turn into a severe event. at five, i told you how cold fronts bring us rain. but now we're looking toward the next few days. many times, when you bring a new front through, it has the potential to bring severe weather with it. while some of these clouds look a little dark, we're not thinking this system will be severe. that's because of the atmosphere. to have severe weather, you need to have a lot of moisture, which provides energy for storms. with this system, that just doesn't look like the case. and while we could get rain, and maybe some thunder, severe weather just seems unlikely. storm team 10 will always be the first to alert you of severe weather. reporting at fairbanks park, chris piper, storm team 10.