Man arrested after investigation into reported camera in vent of tanning salon

even explain how i feel." an arrest is made in a lengthy voyeurism case. now victims are hoping to tell their stories. good evening and thanks for joining us. after nearly two months.. an arrest has been made in a voyerism case out of sullivan, indiana. it's a story we've been following for you since it happened in mid april. indiana state police say 50-year-old norman parnell is facing "3"-counts of voyeurism. a customer at "parnell studios tanning salon" told police a cell phone.. located in a vent took video of her. in tonight's top story.. news 10's jada huddlestun has more from victims as they try and move forward. police say parnell took videos of women while they were tanning at his place of work... parnell studios. one woman claims she saw a cell phone in a vent where she was tanning. indiana state police got a warrant for parnell's phone. they say they found two videos and multiple screen shots on his phone. i spoke with one of the alleged victims today. she did ask to remain anonymous for obvious reasons. she says this has taken a toll on her emotionally. "i couldn't even watch the full video. i had to tell the detective to stop playing it. i have't really been wearing revealing clothes.. like a tank top or shorts. it makes me feel uncomfortable now with my self image." parnell faces 3 charges of voyeurism. those are all felony convictions. he was taken to the sullivan county jail and has since