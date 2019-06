Speech to Text for Loan for the Sugar Creek Fire Department approved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight county leaders also approved a loan for the sugar creek fire department. it was for 825-thousand dollars. the money will go to buy equipment. the loan will last up to 15 years.. those affected by the loan can file an objection petition with the county auditor