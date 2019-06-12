Speech to Text for 'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

last through next school year. in education news tonight.. some students in vigo county now have a new opportunity to get their diplomas. starting this fall.. the vigo county school corporation is offering virtual schooling to high school students. the school will team up with booker t. washington high school. the virtual school allows students who have left the classroom an opportunity to come back and finish their education. robin smith is the new principal of booker t. washington.. and the new virtual school. she says they don't want any student left behind. "this helps everybody. we can't help 350 kids leaving a school corporation, because what you worry about is where, or are they being educated. when you think about our community, we need kids educated." there will be community meetings to answer any questions you might have. dates.. times.. and locations haven't been announced.