Clear

'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

The Vigo County School Corporation is working to ensure all young people get the education they deserve. The VCSC is offering high school students an opportunity to enroll in a new virtual school. Students with access to a computer can learn and work to get a diploma outside of the typical brick and mortar school.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 1:34 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last through next school year. in education news tonight.. some students in vigo county now have a new opportunity to get their diplomas. starting this fall.. the vigo county school corporation is offering virtual schooling to high school students. the school will team up with booker t. washington high school. the virtual school allows students who have left the classroom an opportunity to come back and finish their education. robin smith is the new principal of booker t. washington.. and the new virtual school. she says they don't want any student left behind. "this helps everybody. we can't help 350 kids leaving a school corporation, because what you worry about is where, or are they being educated. when you think about our community, we need kids educated." there will be community meetings to answer any questions you might have. dates.. times.. and locations haven't been announced.
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun first, showers later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loan for the Sugar Creek Fire Department approved

Image

'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

Image

Seelyville sewer rates will increase

Image

Vigo County Industrial Park Improvement Plan Announced

Image

Krambo's Dash 4 Cash Sat. Manhattan Indiana

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Taxpayers share concerns for the cost of the new jail: how it will impact their wallet

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Becoming cloudy. Afternoon showers possible. High: 78°

Image

Multiple projects going on in Vigo County could hit your wallet hard

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp