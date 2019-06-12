Speech to Text for Seelyville sewer rates will increase

should come at next month's meeting people in seelyville will soon be paying more on their sewer bills.. after hearing public comment, city leaders voted to increase the town's sewer and water rates.. "you want to attract people to seelyville? the rates are getting so high for water they are moving from seelyville!" the increase brings a new monthly minimum.. along with a fee for stormwater. it's a 19 percent increase..but that could change. it will help pay for the cost of the town's operating system. nearly 30 people turned out to give their input.. some who live in the area say they aren't happy the measure passed. "i think it's a fee that should have been done a long time ago. and now they are socking us with a big bill. and a lot of people arent going to be able to afford it." because of tonight's input ... leaders voted to implement the increase over time. a portion of that increase will go into effect immediately. the rest will be stair-stepped. it will go up again january first 20-20 for more information about how that increase breaks down..go to wthi tv dot com..