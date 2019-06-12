Speech to Text for Vigo County Industrial Park Improvement Plan Announced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

auditor within 30 days. the vigo county redevelopment commission is working hard to improve the county industrial park. all with the goal of attracting new industry and good jobs. the redevelopment commission heard details this afternoon about what's called the "vigo county industrial park improvement plan". a plan with ready to use sites, good roads and infrastructure. and it's also what's called a "tif district". a "tif district" essentially reallocates funds from property taxes...to encourage investment. that means no tax dollars are coming from "you" to improve this area. board members say that's a win-win for the community. "...you can see the money we had generated..you can take that money and reinvest that in a lot of projects. ya know some of these projects are going to improve roads..rails..signage..so these are things that if we didn't have that money we'd have to go out and find it elsewhere..." no projects elsewhere..." no projects were voted on tonight. a vote should