Krambo's Dash 4 Cash Sat. Manhattan Indiana

Register 10am -noon we take a scenic ride through the country, visiting some cool places.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:32 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Krambo's Dash 4 Cash Sat. Manhattan Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<alia talks with beth krampe about krambo's 10th annual dash 4 cash. it begins in manhattan, indiana on saturday, rain or shine. cost is $10/person this is our 10th year! in 2018, over 750 participated. this year, we leave from krambo's between 10am and 12noon. we take a scenic ride through the country, visiting some cool places and taking pictures with needed items. you leave with your group, ride, take pictures - how and when you want. when you return between 4 - 5pm, vendors will be set up. 4 - 6pm, noble savage plays. borders monster trucks will also be participating. 2 - 7pm blood mobile will be on site for donations. there will be a full bbq pulled pork meal with hold and cold fixins'. everything included with ride except alcohol - byob. auction will follow the ride unless weather does not cooperate. you can pre-register at krambo's now through june 15th. every year we help a local child or children in need of final expenses or expenses to make life a bit safer for them such as service dogs. 100% of money donated is used to raise more money for the children. there is no overhead other than the shirts, these are then sold the day of the ride, raising more money than what was spent on the shirts. 672-4090> <alia talks with beth krampe about krambo's 10th annual dash 4 cash. it begins in manhattan, indiana on saturday, rain or shine. cost is $10/person this is our 10th year! in 2018, over 750 participated. this year, we leave from krambo's between 10am and 12noon. we take a scenic ride through the country, visiting some cool places and taking pictures with needed items. you leave with your group, ride, take pictures - how and when you want. when you return between 4 - 5pm, vendors will be set up. 4 -
