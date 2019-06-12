Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:27 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you'll notice increasing clouds for the afternoon, and some light showers may develop before dusk. then, a few showers and storms are possible later tonight. showers and storms are possible overnight, with lows dropping to 57. there's a pretty good chance for showers tomorrow before lunch - and then clearing into the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 67.
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun first, showers later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

