All You Need to Know for Wednesday

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers today. a portion of wabash avenue eastbound will be closed for part of the day. that's between 12th and 13th streets. terre haute police say work will be done at the police department during that time. they expect it to take only a couple of hours.

and starting Monday crews will work on the bridge over snake creek. that's on u-s- 40 about half a mile west of state road 3-40. that's near the clay-vigo county line. lane restrictions will be in place. be prepared to follow signs in that area. work should wrap up by july 9th.

it wasn't on the agenda at last night's county council meeting, but that didnt' stop several members from the community from bringing up the new vigo county jail. concerns remain over costs for the new facility. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning with more on those concerns. jordan.. alia.. many of those who attended the meeting brought up the saginaw county sheriffs plan to build at a lower cost. now, they want to see vigo county do the same... no matter what it takes. the location of the jail has been a topic for quite some time. now, taxpayers are focused on how much the upgraded jail will cost them. many shared their concerns for not understanding the process.. and having no support from council members. councilwoman lisa spence-bunnett spoke up for those with concerns. she says there's no reason that the council can't look through options to lower the cost. she says there is a possibility of a special meeting between the council and commissioners. of course - news 10 will continue to follow this story. and bring updates as they become available. reporting live in vigo county, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.

the vigo county redevelopment commission is taking steps to bring new industry and good jobs to the area. the vigo county industrial park improvement plan involves ready to use sites, good roads and infrastructure. it's also what's called a "tif district". it essentially reallocates funds from property taxes to encourage investment. that means no tax dollars are coming from you to improve this area. the plan is expected to be voted on next month.

higher sewer and water bills are on the way for people living in seelyville. city leaders voted for the increase after a public meeting. the increase brings a new monthly minimum along with a fee for storm water. it's a 19% increase, but that could change. it will help pay for the cost of the town's operating system. a portion of that increase will go into effect immediately. the rest will be stair-stepped. it will go up again january first. to see how the increase breaks down, go to wthitv.com

a multi- billion dollar merger we first told you about in august is now a done deal. we're talking about "bemis" and "am-cor". "bemis" is on fruitridge avenue. it employs more than 600 people. the merger came with a $6.8 billion price tag.

engine failure is blamed for a small plane crash in greene county, indiana. indiana state police tell news 10 a single engine, ultralight plane crashed around 9 last night. it happened near county road 600 west in switz city, indiana. the pilot was the only one in the plane. he was taken to terre haute regional hospital with minor injuries.

investigators say arson may be to blame for a weekend car fire. it happened in the 400-block of 22nd street in terre haute on sunday. an investigator said someone set a car on fire and it spread to nearby buildings. if you have any information call crime stoppers at (812) 238-stop.

starting this fall.. the vigo county school corporation will offer virtual schooling to high school students. it allows students who have left the classroom an opportunity to come back and finish their education. there will be community meetings to answer any questions you might have. Dates, times, and locations haven't been announced.