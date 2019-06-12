Clear

Becoming cloudy. Afternoon showers possible. High: 78°

A cold front moving into the area Wednesday will bring an increase in clouds and the likelihood of showers and storms for the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Chance of scattered showers and thundershowers. Low: 57°

Thursday: Showers and storms possible. Then becoming sunny. High: 78°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front moving into the area Wednesday will bring an increase in clouds and the likelihood of showers and storms for the afternoon. Showers will likely move in before the cold front, and could also trail the front as it exits the area. This will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through tomorrow morning. Friday looks to come in dry, but showers and storms return for the weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
