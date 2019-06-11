Speech to Text for Multiple projects going on in Vigo County could hit your wallet hard

there are a lot of projects happening in vigo county that could effect your wallet. good evening and thanksfor joining us. some of those projects came up at the county council meeting tonight. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live with your top story. patrece rondrell... last night we told you about an 8 million dollar deficit for the vigo county school corporation. superintendent robert haworth gave a presentation at the school board meeting. he's hoping to have a referendum on the ballot in november. we reported last night the school corporation has been spending money it doesn't have. haworth is hoping a referendum on vigo county ballots in november would help fix this. that referendum would ask for money from property taxes to help the schools. tonight at the council meeting -- council woman lisa spence bunnett handed out a statement she had written. it brings up the very important fact that even though the taxes for all these projects -- like the jail... casino... convention center... and now schools... hits some taxpayers differently... they could all hit "you" in your wallet. "the feaar was "the feaar was that vigo county with all of these different projects and different taxes would put tax payers in a situation so that they would not vote for the referendum that makes a difference to the schools. that's almost it for me /// i just hope that nothing we do impacts a valid and legitmate need for the schools to get funding that's so important to our futre and to the children of today in vigo county." according to council president aaron loudermilk -- the referendum for the schools would mean your property taxes would go up. the amount would depend on what property values. now, it's not guarnteed that referendum will be on the ballot in november...but there is going to be one on the casino. this means there is a possiblity you would vote on two referendums in november. reporting live in downtown terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. tonight county leaders also