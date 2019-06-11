Speech to Text for Children better prepared to take action during emergencies after training

tuesday. new for you tonight at 6... area children are better prepared to take action during an emergency. terre haute regional hospital hosted a "safe sitter" class today. middle school students learned about being "safe" when they're baby-sitting. the lessons included rescuing someone who is choking. they also learned about emergency preparedness... and knowing who to contact. students we talked with said they learned a lot! < it's gomma make me feel safer, like i'll know what to do. // my brother he's 6 and i like, i want to be able to stay home with him watch him.. and my cousin, she's 6 too, and i want to be able to watch them.> the instructor said this class started after an adult didn't know what to do when a baby was choking. the hope is teaching these skills early-on will have