Speech to Text for Board revokes funeral director's license

w-t-h-i-tv dot com. a state board has revoked the license of a local funeral director. the "state board of funeral and cemetery service" made a ruling on matthew fitzthum's license. he owned "simple cremations and burials" in clinton, indiana. in 20--17, police said fitzthum crashed a company van while carrying a deceased person. at that time police said fitzthum was "three-times" the legal "blood-alcohol content" limit. in documents.. the board said this was "one" example of his danger to the public. the board also ordered fitzthum to pay a total of 6-thousand dollars in fines for six