Speech to Text for Court makes suspect name public in Perrelle death case

com. there's new information tonight on the case for a minor charged in a deadly crash. news 10 has learned the suspect in this case is bryce switzer-couthen. authorities say switzer-couthen drove the car that killed terre haute south student jenna perrelle. he was 16-years-old at the time. the judge ordered public access to this case. that's why we're able to release his name. switzer-couthen faces charges of reckless homicide...criminal recklessness...and reckless driving. today the prosecutor's office filed for a plea agreement. we're still working to learn the specifics of that agreement. a hearing is set for thursday.