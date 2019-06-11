Speech to Text for Why Water Heats Slower Than Land

that it's now that it's warm enough to swim.. have you noticed.. even on hot days.. the water's much cooler? there's a reason behind this. storm team 10's "chris piper" joins us now "live".. t explain. "chris"... ///////// < when it comes to heating your pool, it always seems like you have to do a lot to keep it that perfect temperature. there's actually a reason for this. whether it's the ocean, lake, or pool, water is very reflective. when you think about being on the lake, or by the pool, you usually wear sunglasses. that's because the water is usually reflecting the sun right into your eyes. because water reflects so much sunlight, it's harder for it to absorb heat compared to the land around it. another reason is color. water tends to be a lighter color than the land around it. from here, it's simple science. darker colors absorb more heat, while lighter colors reflect more heat. coming up at six, i'll dive more into this.. plus.. tell you just how much more it takes to heat water.. compared to land. reporting live at deming park.. chris piper, storm team 10. news 10 first at five will be right back. > ////////