Why Water Heats Slower Than Land

Water takes a lot more to heat than land does, and there's a reason for that.

when it comes to heating your pool, it always seems like you have to do a lot to keep it that perfect temperature. there's actually a reason for this. whether it's the ocean, lake, or pool, water is very reflective. when you think about being on the lake, or by the pool, you usually wear sunglasses. that's because the water is usually reflecting the sun right into your eyes. because water reflects so much sunlight, it's harder for it to absorb heat compared to the land around it. another reason is color. water tends to be a lighter color than the land around it. from here, it's simple science. darker colors absorb more heat, while lighter colors reflect more heat.
