Speech to Text for 'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new

of platform." //////// just one more way "the vigo county school corporation" is working to ensure "all young people" get the education they deserve. ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, june 11th. vigo county school superintendent "doctor robert haworth says".. students' needs are increasing.. but enrollment numbers are decreasing. and "that decrease" also means a decline in school funding. "right now" we're at an "80"-year low "in national population growth". "the vigo county school corporation says".. "vigo county" is shrinking.. "not" growing. there are fewer school-aged children.. and children in vigo county have options "outside the school corporation". "outside".. until "now"! starting "this school year".. "the vigo county school corporation" is offering high school students an opportunity to enroll "in a new virtual school". "this new school" will partner-up with one of the corporation's alternative schools "booker t washington". its goal is "not" to let any young person fall through the cracks.. it'll work to get diplomas in their hands. news 10's "jada huddlestun" is "live" in our newsroom. she joins us now.. to explain more about "what a virtual school is".. and what students and parents can expect with this new option.. "jada".. //////// susie.. as you can see.. i'm sitting in front of a computer. and this is exactly what a virtual classroom is all about. as long as a student has access to a computer.. that student can learn and work to earn a diploma. home base for this new program will be at the booker t washington high school. its available for students in the 9th through 12th grades. former north vigo high school principal robin smith will be in charge of the virtual school. starting july 1st.. she will be transitioning to her new role as principal.. smith says the corporation has chosen to add this learning option to encourage those who've left the classroom.. a chance to come back. she says a number of factors could trigger a student to stop pursuing their education.. and this is an new avenue to attract them back. ////// ////// "maybe life just takes them outside of the normal school day. perhaps they're working. perhaps they're already taking care of a family, but we understand the importance of education, and so those kinds of kids who the traditional day doesn't work for them this provides for them that platform for education /// "we need to be able to say to a child and a parent i hear you. i hear where you're coming from. that doesn't work? let's try this. and what do we get out of that? we educate a child. a young man or young woman." ///// principal smith says there's a lot that needs to happen before the big launch. a company by the name of "ed-mentum" has partnered with the corporation on this project. that company will provide the curriculum for students. besides principal smith.. the school will also hire a counselor. now.. coming-up at "6".. i'll talk about the ideal virtual student and how you can get more information "right now" if this opportunity interests you. reporting live in the newsroom.. jada huddlestun.. news 10. ////////