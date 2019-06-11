Speech to Text for Amcor completes acquisition of Bemis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you a multi- billion dollar merger.. involving a long-standing "terre haute plant".. is now "a done deal"! we're talking about "bemis" and "am-cor". we told you about the merger "last august". "bemis" is located "on fruitridge avenue".. and employs more than "600"-people. "the merger" came with a "6"-point-"8"-billion-dollar pricetag. "terre haute" is just "1" of more than "250"-plants worldwide